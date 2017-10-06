AGC and Toyota Launch Joint Development Project

AGC Asahi Glass and Toyota Motor Corp. have jointly started development of a glass structure termed a “ceiling-mounted double skin system.” The glass unit, which is designed to enhance the energy savings of buildings such as showrooms, will reportedly be capable of being flexibly opened or closed in response to weather conditions. After finalizing product specifications and safety and performance testing, the companies plan to launch sales of the product in the spring of 2018, mainly targeting car dealership showrooms and office buildings.

Car dealership showrooms and modern office buildings with large glass surfaces are facing challenges of reducing air conditioning load during summer. Conventional countermeasures include the use of roll-screen curtains and heat-shielding films. These solutions have drawbacks, however. For example, roll-screen curtains have an inadequate ability to block sunlight while also serving to reduce visibility.

In 2015, Toyota formulated its “Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050” as part of its aim to create a society in which people and cars coexist in harmony with nature. Among its various initiatives to reduce the CO 2 emissions of vehicles, production plants, and related facilities, Toyota has developed and commercialized an “opening/closing type basic double skin” for dealership showrooms, as well as a “dispersion type double skin” for small- to medium-sized offices. Toyota brought the concept of commercializing the new, environmentally friendly double-skin products to AGC, and this led to the start of the development effort.

The ceiling-mounted double skin system will use AGC’s Coolverre™ IR- and UV-cut glass, an automotive glass with effective thermal insulating properties. A fan will blow hot air between the external glass and the Coolverre product, thus boosting air conditioner efficiency and decreasing heat loss when heating the indoor space. The dual-layer composition will feature an upper panel of light- and heat-shielding sheets and a Coolverre lower panel. Combining these technologies will reportedly make installation in high ceilings possible while reducing weight and installation costs.

