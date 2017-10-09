Naturally Vitro Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

Vitro recently celebrated a decade since the beginning of its urban reforestation program, Naturally Vitro. In 2007, Vitro committed to biodiversity and the fight against climate change by starting a “tree adoption day” across all its work centers in Mexico; the program expanded to include Vitro’s work plants in Latin America. Originally an internal initiative, Naturally Vitro grew to include additional companies and became NOW, Alliance for Reforestation, a program managed by the Wildlife Organization (OVIS). Today, more than 26 partners promote the recovery of green areas.

“This initiative is not only focused on increasing the number of trees planted, but also on engaging new social actors to work for the conservation of our environment,” said Ingrid Bueno, program coordinator at Vitro. “New companies have taken the same approach that Vitro has taken to engage our communities and government, and build an alliance for the benefit of all.”

In 2017, Vitro accomplished the adoption of 8,024 trees and implemented new programs where more than 500 volunteers worked in the reforestation of parks, schools, and protected natural areas. In total, six events were organized in four cities where the company operates: Toluca, García, Monterrey and Mexicali. Ten years after the beginning of Naturally Vitro, the company celebrates with a total of 77,479 trees planted in 32 cities in Latin America, as well as more than 3,500 volunteers who commit every year to help make this environmental activism possible.

