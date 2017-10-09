Ceramic Industry NewsDecorating CeramicsTopicsWhitewares

Betta Adds New Glazing System to Sanitaryware Plant

The plant features a booth concept in which extraction depends on the position of the piece being processed.

Betta Sacmi
October 9, 2017
KEYWORDS automation / efficiency / glazing / sanitaryware
South Africa-based Betta Sanitaryware, which reportedly produces approximately two million of a broad range of sanitaryware pieces each year, recently installed a new automated Sacmi/Gaiotto glazing system. The plant features a booth concept in which extraction depends on the position of the piece being processed; a handling robot works in concert with two Gaiotto GA2000 robots. An alphanumeric panel enables the operator to control the setup and each stage of the process.

The new Gaiotto-developed GDA80 spray gun is controlled by an integrated mass control device, which was reportedly a key factor in Betta’s purchase decision. The spray gun, along with the installation of a new glazing booth with dry filters, reportedly ensures that there is little need for wear-related spare parts and lower water consumption.

For more information, visit www.sacmi.com.

