CHARLES ROSS & SON CO.: Custom Design Process Vessels

Charles Ross & Son Co. recently announced that it is equipped to accept a wide range of custom fabrication projects, ranging from simple jacketed vessels and agitated tanks to pressurized reactors and large tank farms. Pictured is a 300-gal vessel designed for 5 psi internal pressure at 300°F. Product wetted surfaces are stainless steel type 304L polished to 240-grit finish.

The vessel is agitated by a special disperser blade driven to 1,150 rpm by a 75-HP explosion-proof motor. The agitator shaft utilizes a mechanical seal running in an oil bath. A 50-psig ASME Code-stamped baffled jacket surrounds the sides and vessel bottom for heating/cooling. All elastomers, nozzles, sensors, dip tubes, valves and operator controls are supplied based on the end user’s specific requirements.

For more information, visit www.mixers.com.