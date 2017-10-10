CHARLES ROSS & SON CO.: Custom Design Process Vessels
Pictured is a 300-gal vessel designed for 5 psi internal pressure at 300°F.
Charles Ross & Son Co. recently announced that it is equipped to accept a wide range of custom fabrication projects, ranging from simple jacketed vessels and agitated tanks to pressurized reactors and large tank farms. Pictured is a 300-gal vessel designed for 5 psi internal pressure at 300°F. Product wetted surfaces are stainless steel type 304L polished to 240-grit finish.
The vessel is agitated by a special disperser blade driven to 1,150 rpm by a 75-HP explosion-proof motor. The agitator shaft utilizes a mechanical seal running in an oil bath. A 50-psig ASME Code-stamped baffled jacket surrounds the sides and vessel bottom for heating/cooling. All elastomers, nozzles, sensors, dip tubes, valves and operator controls are supplied based on the end user’s specific requirements.
For more information, visit www.mixers.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Ceramic Industry Magazine.