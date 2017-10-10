SageGlass Expands Market Reach in Scandinavia

SageGlass® has expanded its market reach by creating a local presence in Scandinavia. Architects and building owners in Denmark, Norway and Sweden seeking dynamic solar control solutions for their building projects now have access to local representatives for SageGlass, a product of Saint-Gobain.

By controlling sunlight to optimize daylight, outdoor views, and comfort while preventing glare, fading, and overheating, SageGlass reportedly creates a more comfortable indoor environment for building occupants. Over the last few years, SageGlass has experienced a demand for its dynamic glass in Scandinavia. The Alvøen School in Bergen, Norway, and the Ecophon headquarters in Sweden both feature SageGlass.

“In Scandinavia, solar control is a major challenge due to the position of the sun in winter and summer months, and the intense glare from the sea in coastal communities,” said Alan McLenaghan, CEO of SageGlass. “With SageGlass team members now in these countries, we can help architects and building owners solve these challenges without compromising design aesthetics or access to natural light and outdoor views. We’re thrilled to expand our market reach and bring our global expertise to the local design and building community.”

Jacob Ketner Vidkjaer will lead business development for SageGlass in Scandinavia. Vidkjaer comes from the facade industry and was previously with Ivarsson A/S, a subsidiary of Belgium-based Etex Group.

