Allied Mineral Acquires Riverside Refractories

Allied Mineral Products, Inc. recently announced that it has purchased Riverside Refractories, Inc. According to Allied, the acquisition will allow it to increase its manufacturing presence in the Southeast, add taphole clay to its growing line of refractory products, and expand its sales into the steel industry. The acquisition includes Riverside’s Pell City, Ala., manufacturing operation, monolithic and pre-cast refractory shapes products, refractory coatings and mortars, and high-alumina and anhydrous taphole clay products.

“Riverside is a natural to join the Allied family,” said Jon R. Tabor, chairman and CEO of Allied. “They have outstanding products, expertise in the manufacture of taphole clays, a skilled workforce, and an employee-driven culture that is a perfect fit with Allied’s. After our recent acquisition of Pryor Giggey Co., which included a facility in Anniston, Ala., Allied is poised for a significant manufacturing presence in the Southeast.”

“Riverside has been owned and operated by the Morris family for three generations,” said John Morris, president of Riverside. “We are proud of what we and our employees have accomplished over the years. As the marketplace continues to be more competitive, we realized we needed to align with a strong company to ensure we could continue to serve our customers and provide security for our employees. With this sale, we know our customers and employees will benefit and that was very important to us. We are excited that Allied’s global manufacturing network and worldwide sales presence will provide a platform to market the Riverside product lines internationally. We could not be in better hands.”

For more information, visit www.alliedmineral.com. Riverside can be found online at www.riversiderefractories.com.