Morgan Advanced Materials Launches Metals and Joining Center

Morgan Advanced Materials recently expanded its international network of materials research facilities with the addition of a dedicated Metals and Joining Center of Excellence in Hayward, Calif. The move follows a recent announcement from Morgan CEO Pete Raby, in which he outlined plans to increase investment in research and development to 4% of sales within the next four years. The new center, which reportedly is pivotal to this plan, was unveiled by a number of senior ranking officials from Morgan, including Raby and Mike Murray, Ph.D., chief technology officer.



The development of new materials, coupled with challenging application environments in sectors as diverse as aerospace, medical equipment, oil and gas, and industrial, are driving demand for joining solutions that can deliver higher performance, a lower cost of ownership, and more efficient operation. Braze joints must be able to withstand increasingly demanding conditions such as rising temperatures, higher loads, and a greater incidence of corrosive materials for a more diverse range of materials to be joined. Innovative approaches to brazing are increasingly in demand to accommodate these requirements.



“Continuous investment in our technological capability is at the heart of our continued success as a business,” said Raby. “It is of vital importance that we develop the infrastructure to support closer collaboration with our customers and external innovation partners, which include universities and government agencies. The new Metals and Joining Center of Excellence provides exactly this, and with a number of exciting developments already in the pipeline, we are confident the center will play an important part in helping us to meet the future needs of multiple markets.”



For more information, www.morganbrazealloys.com.