AVX Acquires TT Electronics’ TS&C Division

AVX Corp. recently announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Transportation, Sensing and Control (TS&C) division of TT Electronics, PLC for approximately £118.8 million (~ $156 million) in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments based on the actual net debt and actual working capital of the target companies. The purchase comprises TS&C’s manufacturing subsidiaries located in Austria, China, Germany, India, Mexico, Romania, South Korea, the UK and the U.S., including R&D, manufacturing, and sales office locations. The TS&C business generated £237.4 million (~ $300 million) of revenue in 2016.

“The purchase of the TS&C division from TT Electronics enhances our position in the automotive business and provides further opportunities for expansion,” said John Sarvis, AVX’s CEO and president. “We have been carefully planning for the integration of the TS&C business with AVX and are confident that the combination presents a great opportunity for further growth.”

For more information, visit www.avx.com. TT Electronics can be found online at www.ttelectronics.com.