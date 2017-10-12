SCHENCK PROCESS: Apron Weighfeeder

Schenck Process recently announced the latest extension to its MULTIDOS® weighfeeder range. MULTIDOS VDP-C is a new range of medium-sized and compact apron weighfeeders mainly suitable for raw material feeding, hot clinker feeding, and similar applications.

“MULTIDOS VDP-C leverages the proven technical features and component reliability of the existing MULTIDOS weigh- and apron feeder designs while addressing specific application scenarios,” said Peter Groll, managing director for Construction & Energy, Schenck Process EMEA. “In particular, it offers a perfect solution wherever a regular rubber belt weighfeeder would otherwise be chosen but cannot be installed because of the physical, chemical and performance limits of a rubber belt.”

With a completely enclosed design, the MULTIDOS VDP-C reportedly enables a cleaner installation environment, with no extra cost, while also allowing quick access for inspection by means of easy-to-remove covers. Alternatively, an open design is possible for permanently visible material feed. The kit structure of MULTIDOS VDP-C enables installation in a total of 48 possible geometrical configurations to suit plant requirements. It can be installed on the ground or suspended under a bin.

According to Schenck, the chain used on the MULTIDOS VDP-C is an enhanced version that can easily tolerate a drive torque four times higher than required. In addition, apron pans accept loads up to six times higher than the nominal load, for maximum robustness. Apron pans are available for fine grain material, as well as alternative designs for sticky and coarse material. The coarse material apron pans are made of HARDOX® steel for maximum strength and service life.

