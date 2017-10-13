Corning and Youngy Form Architectural Glass Joint Venture

Corning Inc. recently announced a joint venture agreement with Youngy Investment Holding Group to focus on glass laminates for interior architecture applications. Corning will supply glass laminate technologies and Corning® Willow® Glass to the joint venture, which will manufacture panels that will be used in residential and commercial applications in Wuhu, China.

“This relationship enables us to integrate our advanced glass into high-end commercial buildings and homes in China and other parts of the world,” said Martin J. Curran, executive vice president and innovation officer at Corning. “This relationship also opens the door for us to explore additional applications for our thin, innovative glass.”

“Youngy has a tradition of focusing on commercial application of new technologies, while Corning has strong capabilities in materials science,” said Xiangyang Lv, chairman of Youngy. “Willow Glass Laminates could be applied to modern and luxury commercial and residential architecture. We are highly confident in our collaboration between Youngy and Corning.”

Corning and Youngy will collaborate on manufacturing processes and equipment with the expectation that first sales will occur in late 2018. Corning Willow Glass is reportedly an ultra-thin, lightweight glass with superior optical clarity that is also chemically durable and scratch resistant. When laminated to another material, the benefits of Willow Glass can significantly improve the functionality of the material and provide excellent barrier properties.

