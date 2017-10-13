Siemens Donates $30,000 to Hire Heroes USA

The Siemens Caring Hands Foundation is making a $30,000 donation to Hire Heroes USA, a national nonprofit that provides free coaching and job sourcing to thousands of transitioning military members, veterans, and military spouses every year. Of the total, $20,000 will be put toward a Presenting Sponsorship of the 2017 Marine Corps Marathon, which is exclusively organized by the men and women of the United States Marine Corps and will take place October 22 in Arlington, Va. The remaining $10,000 will support a Silver-level sponsorship of Hire Heroes USA’s American Patriots Gala, which will be held November 3 in Alpharetta, Ga.

“We are extremely grateful to Siemens for their generous support of these two key events, which come as our nonprofit marks the 10th year of making a positive and measurable impact on the lives of U.S. military veterans and their families,” said Christopher Plamp, chief operating officer and interim CEO of Hire Heroes USA, and a retired Air Force colonel. “In October, Hire Heroes USA will confirm its 20,000th hire, a remarkable achievement that will have generated an estimated economic impact of $242 million. Each of those men and women came to us with their own story of unemployment, underemployment, or the myriad fears and frustrations of having to launch a civilian job search when your whole career until that point was in the military. We’ve seen a 112% increase in client growth since 2015 alone, and that’s due in part to the referrals from client alumni.”

The contribution is part of Siemens’ Business to Society Initiative, which is designed to provide a lasting impact on and positive value for the communities in which the company operates. Business to Society captures Siemens’ efforts to address some of America’s biggest challenges as part of its core business strategy. The company’s 50,000 U.S. employees are making a difference by helping to close the skills gap; supporting U.S. R&D; reducing carbon emissions; driving breakthrough medical innovations; and advancing America’s security, infrastructure, and economy.

“For us, it was very easy to align ourselves with Hire Heroes USA, an organization doing an outstanding job supporting veterans and their families,” Anne Cooney, president of the U.S. Process Industries and Drives division of Siemens. “It’s these men and women who have sacrificed so much to serve and protect our country that need and deserve this valuable assistance in their transition into the civilian workforce.”

For more information, visit www.siemens.com or www.hireheroesusa.org.