Importers of Housewares are Subject to New FDA Regulations

The Foreign Supplier Verification Programs (FSVP) regulation is just one of multiple requirements implementing the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

October 13, 2017
Sandra Spence
SGCDpro became aware of implications of the recently implemented Food Safety Modernization Act when a member company was notified that its products were subject to a provision under the law. The association researched the issue and assembled the following information to importers of products that have food contact surface applications.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website notes that “The FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the most sweeping reform of our food safety laws in more than 70 years, was signed into law on January 4, 2011. It aims to ensure the U.S. food supply is safe by shifting the focus from responding to contamination to preventing it.”

