Superbug Solution for Ceramic and Glass Surfaces

Ireland-based Kastus has reportedly developed an effective and practical antimicrobial solution that kills harmful bacteria and microorganisms such as MRSA and E. coli. The patented technology can be used to protect a range of everyday surfaces, including ceramics, glass, smartphones, door handles and metals, against deadly superbugs.

According to the company, ceramics are likely to be the first real-life application of the products. “I have no doubt that by the end of the year we will see superbug-resistant toilets coming onto the market,” said John Browne, CEO and founder of Kastus. “We are currently collaborating with a number of multinationals that are manufacturing ceramics and sanitaryware. There has been unbelievable response from this industry, and I firmly believe that superbug-free toilets and bathrooms are going to be the next big thing.”