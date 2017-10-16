GPI Announces Glass Packaging Design-Winning Students

The first-place winner of the 2017 Glass Packaging Design Competition at Michigan State University’s (MSU) School of Packaging is the student team of Victoria Bernstein, Mitchell Bollinger, Michelle Clarkson, Matthew Jenkin and Alexis Warner. The winners beat out 40 student teams with their embossed glass bottle design for Golden Eagle Tequila.

“This signature event introduces future packaging professionals to the world of glass containers and design possibilities,” said Lynn Bragg, president of the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI). “The Glass Packaging Institute is delighted to sponsor this competition in partnership with our Academic Program packaging school.”

The winning glass package design features engraving and embossing for a high-end look. In addition to the embossed logo, the 1.75-L flint glass bottle shape features square shoulders and a foil label on the neck. The team settled on an embossed image of the national bird of Mexico, the golden eagle, to reflect tequila’s roots.

“We wanted to keep the bottle simple, with one primary element that would make it stand out,” said Warner. “Glass gives the bottle a premium, top-shelf look over plastic. It’s perfect for embossing.”

It was also important to the team that the design be fully feasible for mass production. “The students worked well together and covered the bases so thoroughly, from bottle design to closure to label, that a glass manufacturer could go directly into production with this bottle and easily fit into the marketplace,” said Paul Koning, instructor at the MSU School of Packaging.

The winning team was invited to glass container manufacturer Ardagh Group, Glass-North America to tour the quality lab and new product development areas at the company’s North American headquarters in Fishers, Ind., as well as its glass manufacturing facility in Winchester, Ind.

“It was a pleasure and an honor to host the Michigan State University student winners,” said John Riordan, president and CEO of Ardagh Group, Glass-North America. “We are strong supporters of the GPI academic program and the glass packaging design competition, as we believe these programs encourage an appreciation for glass and have a lasting impact on these future packaging professionals.”

Ardagh Group also created a model representing an actual bottle of the winning glass bottle design. The model is hollow and embossed, rather than a solid block of Lucite. “It was also made to specifications, so it looked much like the product would on the shelf,” said Koning. CogsDriven and TLF Graphics created the label for the winning design model.

For more information, visit www.gpi.org. MSU can be found online at https://msu.edu.