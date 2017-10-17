Transportation Industry Offers Opportunities for Ceramic Coatings

The global ceramic coatings market is expected to reach $13.1 billion by 2025, according to a report available from Research and Markets. The market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% over the forecast period, due to increasing utilization in automobile engine components, as well as in the aerospace and defense industries.

Ceramic coatings are used extensively in the automobile and transportation industry due to their anti-corrosion properties, as well as their resistance to abrasion and heat. Ceramic coatings are also used for providing a finished polish look on the exterior body of cars, slowly replacing wax.

Ceramic coatings are venturing into wider application segments as a result of growing research and development activities. With product innovations, ceramic coatings are likely to have a larger application share than its counterparts, such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, commonly known as Teflon™) or regular coatings.

Acquisition and joint ventures are an integral part of this market and allow companies to expand their market position. Recent strategic initiatives signify that end-use companies are acquiring/merging with companies possessing technology and patents for producing the ceramic coatings to reduce process costs and thus the final product prices.

