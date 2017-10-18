Registrations for 2017 Chem Show Jump 35%

Pre-registered attendance for the 2017 Chem Show, the North American event exclusively focused on the processing of fluids, powders and gases, has jumped 35% compared to the last event. The show will be held October 31-November 2 at the Javits Center in New York City.

According to show organizers, one factor driving the growth is attendees’ interest in the free Best Practices and Technology seminars to be presented. The one- to two-hour seminars focus on various process applications and provide practitioners with practical problem-solving technologies, and best practices for real-world problems, as well as opportunities for using the latest developments to improve production line quality, efficiency, and safety.

In addition, attendees can see what’s new from the industry’s leading companies in the Equipment and Technology Showcase Presentations offered by exhibitors. With no cost and no reservation required, these 20-min product presentations are delivered in rapid-fire succession in two special theaters on the exhibit floor. The showcase provides an efficient way to learn about the latest developments from the industry’s leading technology providers. The Show also provides an opportunity for attendees to see live demos, meet face-to-face with the product experts who designed much of the equipment on display, ask questions and discover ways to customize products to meet their own needs.

