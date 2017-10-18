BC Partners to Acquire CeramTec

CeramTec recently announced that a consortium led by funds advised by private equity firm BC Partners has reached an agreement to acquire CeramTec Group from Cinven, its current owner. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan both hold a stake in the consortium. The acquisition is subject to approval by anti-trust and foreign investment authorities.

“We are delighted to welcome the BC Partners-led consortium as our new owners,” said Henri Steinmetz, CEO of CeramTec. “Over the past four years, we have invested substantially in our operations and our people. We have doubled our ceramic implant capacity in Marktredwitz; we have simplified the organizational setup; and we have created a leading platform in piezo-ceramics with the UK acquisition. In partnership with Cinven, we have started our journey from a German-centric technology leader toward a true global market leader. We are looking forward to continuing on this journey together with our new owners.”

According to Stefan Zuschke, managing partner of BC Partners, “We believe CeramTec has great potential to achieve profitable and sustainable growth, both organically and through acquisitions, and we look forward to working together with the company’s management team and its employees.”

