North Carolina Partnership Helps Boost Recycled Glass Quality

The glass container industry is committed to engaging with stakeholders to improve the quantity and quality of recycled glass. Results from an initiative to do just that at two North Carolina materials recovery facilities (MRFs) are in and show promise in the investments made at both locations.

In 2016, in coordination with the North Carolina Recycling Business Assistance Center (RBAC) and with considerable investment by the Sonoco MRF in Raleigh and American Recycling outside of Asheville, GPI established MRF projects designed to improve glass handling. The RBAC recognized both MRFs as top candidates for funding when the applications came to the state, and reached out to GPI for complimentary funding so improvements to handling and sorting recycled glass could be made.