IPC: 2017 Quality Benchmark Study for Electronics Assembly

IPC’s “Study of Quality Benchmarks for Electronics Assembly 2017” is now available. The annual study provides benchmarking data to electronics assembly companies interested in comparing quality measurements to industry averages. The quality control measurements covered by the study include first-pass yields for various test methods, as well as the percentages of products subjected to these tests. Yields and defect rates at final inspection, internal yields of key processes, defect rates, and defects per million opportunities (DPMO) and yield targets, as well as the average cost of poor quality as percentages of sales for rework and scrap, are also covered. The study also reports on the use of various quality control methods.

Customer satisfaction and supplier performance metrics are covered in the study, including rates of customer returns and returns due to product failure, as well as rates of on-time delivery. The industry’s adoption of major quality certifications is also reported.

The data (in averages, medians and percentiles) are segmented by company size tier; region; and type of production, including rigid printed circuit boards (PCBs), flexible circuits, rigid backplanes, end products, mechanical assembly, cable and harness, and discrete wiring terminal and connectors. The aggregate data represent 89 electronics assembly companies of all sizes—both OEMs and contract electronics manufacturers—in all regions of the world.

