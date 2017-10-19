Dates Announced for Tecnargilla 2018

Tecnargilla 2018 will be held September 24-18 in the Rimini Exhibition Center in Rimini, Italy. Organized by Acimac and IEG-Italian Exhibition Group, Tecnargilla 2018 will showcase innovative technologies for the production of brick and roof tile, sanitaryware, tableware, and ceramic tile, along with the latest offerings from design firms and ceramic glaze and color producers.

Tecnargilla 2018 will bring together a wide range of products and companies in the sector; attendees represent leading ceramic manufacturers from all countries of production. The 2016 show attracted visitors from more than a hundred countries of origin. Tecnargilla 2018 will also be supported by the Italian Ministry for Economic Development, which recognizes the show’s leadership role and has included it among the trade fairs of national importance covered by the special plan to promote Italian businesses.

For more information, visit www.technargilla.it.