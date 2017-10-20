Morgan Introduces Food-Safe Laboratory Porcelain

Morgan Advanced Materials recently announced that it is reportedly the first manufacturer to introduce specialist food-safe laboratory porcelain for food packaging. Morgan’s range of glazed laboratory porcelain tubes has been awarded food safety approval, according to both U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines and the German standard DIN 51032. The latter is based on the EU guideline 84/500/EWG. This certification guarantees a solubility level of lead and cadmium below standards set by these governing bodies.

This development reportedly offers a lower corrosion alternative to traditional stainless steel and polymer materials, which are currently widely used. Manufactured using Morgan’s proprietary ATP porcelain material, the company’s ceramic tubes are highly resistant to chemical corrosion, which can be caused by caustic soda, a product used to make the surfaces of packaging materials sterile.

According to Morgan, the material characteristics of the tube give it a much smoother surface than those manufactured using alternative materials. This, in turn, reduces the risk of damage when the tube enters into contact with food wrapping, while also minimizing the risk of particles entering food, which could cause food safety issues. In addition, because the glazing is transparent, it does not contain any oxygen pigments that may be considered noxious or harmful.

“Corrosive materials are often present in food processing environments, and we have long identified a gap in this market to supply a ceramic product with high density levels,” said Michael Rozumek, Ph.D., director of Research and Development at Morgan Advanced Material’s Haldenwanger GmbH site. “The smooth glazing we add to our ceramic tubes gives them greater longevity than any other material available in this market, due largely to our world-leading application engineering and materials expertise, in other sectors such as laboratory materials, which share many of the same concerns as the food industry.”

For more information, visit www.morgantechnicalceramics.com.