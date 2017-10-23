Medical Applications Offer Opportunities for Virtual Reality

Virtual reality (VR) services in the medical and healthcare segment will generate $8.9 million in 2017 and grow to $285 million in 2022, according to ABI Research. The immersive experience provided by VR is being used in a variety of healthcare and medical applications, ranging from pain and stress management therapy to medical training and surgical preparations. While many VR applications in the healthcare sector are still niche, growth is being driven by increased interest from medical professionals, hospitals, and medical institutions.

VR is deployed in four key medical and healthcare segments: therapy, training, surgery-related applications, and medical research. Currently, therapeutic applications are the most commonly deployed and tend to focus on medical therapies that either require the supervision of a therapist or physician, such as therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or non-medical therapies that the don’t require professional supervision, such as sleep management. Many healthcare facilities have trialed immersive VR simulations to treat patients with anxiety, PTSD, pain management and neuro-recovery.

Healthcare organizations, physicians and governments are working toward deployment of VR as they recognize the effectiveness of VR in healthcare. Recent developments include: U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of MindMaze’s VR rehabilitation platform, Kortex’s stress and sleep management VR platform, and EyeSync eye movement tracking system using VR.

“Non-medical therapeutic applications that usually don’t require strict regulations compared to medical therapies are growing in the consumer segment, too,” said Khin Sandi Lynn, industry analyst at ABI Research. “VR applications such as smoke cessation, sleep management, stress management, and memory improvement for the elderly are increasingly used by consumers for their general health.”

Medical training and surgical training programs are another VR segment in healthcare with high growth potential. VR-simulated training programs have proved their efficiency in training medical students and surgeons. VR provides a realistic environment, multiple repetitions for practice, and saves costs by reducing the number of trainers required. The number of hospitals and medical institutions that are considering deploying VR in training students and professional is constantly increasing.

