Wienerberger to Acquire Romania-Based Brikston

An agreement has been reached for Wienerberger to acquire from ADM Capital its 98.3% shareholding in brick producer Brikston Construction Solutions SA. Brikston has reportedly operated successfully in the Romanian market for 50 years; the production site in Iasi (in northeast Romania) has a total capacity of around 200 million NF (standard format for brick units). The product portfolio comprises more than 40 different clay block formats for exterior and interior walls, as well as products for special outdoor applications. With over 200 employees, the company generated revenues of around €16 million (approximately $18.9) in 2016.

“The intended acquisition of Brikston is an excellent opportunity to broaden our local business, especially since Brikston is active in a region of the country where we are not yet present with a production facility,” said Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG. “Brikston has a broad product range, a strong brand and a modern corporate culture. The company can be quickly integrated into the existing plant network, ideally complements our geographic presence in Romania and strengthens our local business.”

Wienerberger, which has been present in Romania since 1998, currently has four production sites and almost 300 employees in the country. Romania is reportedly one of the largest markets in Eastern Europe, with a growing residential construction segment and further potential for the future.

The intended acquisition will be earnings accretive with immediate effect. The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the competition authority; pending such approval, the two companies will continue to conduct their businesses separately. The purchase price was not disclosed.

For more information, visit www.wienerberger.com or www.brikston.com.