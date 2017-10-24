SCHOTT Increases Pharmaceutical Glass Footprint in China

SCHOTT recently announced that it has opened a new pharmaceutical packaging production plant at joint venture SCHOTT Xinkang’s headquarters in Jinyun, Zhejiang, China. With an annual production capacity of two billion pieces, the new site reportedly enables the company to more effectively provide Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturers with high-quality packaging products.

According to SCHOTT, the plant highlights the company’s philosophy of keeping production sites close to customers and markets. The plant will manufacture high-quality ampoules, vials and cartridges made of premium glass tubing for the domestic pharma industry. The new production facility reportedly allows SCHOTT to continue strengthening its strategic position in the Asian pharmaceutical market and adds to the company’s global production network, which includes state-of-the-art manufacturing sites in 13 countries.

For more information, visit www.schott.com.