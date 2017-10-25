World Steel Association Elects Officers and Welcomes Members

The board of directors of the World Steel Association recently elected new officers for 2017-2018 at the association’s General Assembly in Brussels. Elected to serve for a one-year period, the new officers include: chairman, Kosei Shindo, representative director and president of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp.; vice chairman, John Ferriola, chairman, CEO and president of Nucor Corp.; vice chairman, Ohjoon Kwon, CEO of POSCO; and treasurer, Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Steel Ltd.



The board also elected the 2017-2018 executive committee:

Wolfgang Eder, voestalpine AG

John Ferriola, Nucor Corp.

Heinrich Hiesinger, thyssenkrupp AG

Sajjan Jindal, JSW Steel Ltd.

André Johannpeter, Gerdau S.A.

Koji Kakigi, JFE Steel Cor.

Ohjoon Kwon, POSCO

MA Guoqiang, China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd.

Lakshmi Mittal, ArcelorMittal

Alexey Mordashov, Severstal (PAO)

Thachat Viswanath Narendran, Tata Steel Ltd.

Roger Newport, AK Steel Corp.

Paolo Rocca, Techint Group

Kosei Shindo, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp.

YU Yong, HBIS Group Co., Ltd.

Edwin Basson, World Steel Association

Several companies also became members of the association. New regular members (steel companies producing more than 2 million short tons per year) include:

China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., represented by MA Guoqiang

Essar Steel Algoma d.b.a ALGOMA, represented by Kalyan Ghosh

Liberty OneSteel (formerly Arrium Limited), represented by Sanjeev Gupta

Toscelik Profil Ve Sac Endustrisi A.Ş., represented by Fuat Tosyali

New associate members (steel companies producing less than 2 million short tons per year) include:

Abul Khair Steel Group, represented by Imran Momin

Bahru Stainless Sdn Bhd, represented by Oswald Wolfe

PT Gunung Raja Paksi, represented by Tony Taniwan

New affiliate members (steel-related associations) include:

A3M: Alliance de Minérais, Minéraux, et Métaux, represented by Claire de Langeron

Materials Processing Institute, represented by Chris McDonald

World Refractories Association (WRA), represented by Simona Vackeova

