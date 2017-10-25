World Steel Association Elects Officers and Welcomes Members
The new officers are elected to serve for a one-year period.
The board of directors of the World Steel Association recently elected new officers for 2017-2018 at the association’s General Assembly in Brussels. Elected to serve for a one-year period, the new officers include: chairman, Kosei Shindo, representative director and president of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp.; vice chairman, John Ferriola, chairman, CEO and president of Nucor Corp.; vice chairman, Ohjoon Kwon, CEO of POSCO; and treasurer, Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Steel Ltd.
The board also elected the 2017-2018 executive committee:
- Wolfgang Eder, voestalpine AG
- John Ferriola, Nucor Corp.
- Heinrich Hiesinger, thyssenkrupp AG
- Sajjan Jindal, JSW Steel Ltd.
- André Johannpeter, Gerdau S.A.
- Koji Kakigi, JFE Steel Cor.
- Ohjoon Kwon, POSCO
- MA Guoqiang, China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd.
- Lakshmi Mittal, ArcelorMittal
- Alexey Mordashov, Severstal (PAO)
- Thachat Viswanath Narendran, Tata Steel Ltd.
- Roger Newport, AK Steel Corp.
- Paolo Rocca, Techint Group
- Kosei Shindo, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp.
- YU Yong, HBIS Group Co., Ltd.
- Edwin Basson, World Steel Association
Several companies also became members of the association. New regular members (steel companies producing more than 2 million short tons per year) include:
- China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., represented by MA Guoqiang
- Essar Steel Algoma d.b.a ALGOMA, represented by Kalyan Ghosh
- Liberty OneSteel (formerly Arrium Limited), represented by Sanjeev Gupta
- Toscelik Profil Ve Sac Endustrisi A.Ş., represented by Fuat Tosyali
New associate members (steel companies producing less than 2 million short tons per year) include:
- Abul Khair Steel Group, represented by Imran Momin
- Bahru Stainless Sdn Bhd, represented by Oswald Wolfe
- PT Gunung Raja Paksi, represented by Tony Taniwan
New affiliate members (steel-related associations) include:
- A3M: Alliance de Minérais, Minéraux, et Métaux, represented by Claire de Langeron
- Materials Processing Institute, represented by Chris McDonald
- World Refractories Association (WRA), represented by Simona Vackeova
For more information, visit www.worldsteel.org.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Ceramic Industry Magazine.