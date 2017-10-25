Ceramic Industry NewsTopicsRefractories

World Steel Association Elects Officers and Welcomes Members

The new officers are elected to serve for a one-year period.

October 25, 2017
The board of directors of the World Steel Association recently elected new officers for 2017-2018 at the association’s General Assembly in Brussels. Elected to serve for a one-year period, the new officers include: chairman, Kosei Shindo, representative director and president of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp.; vice chairman, John Ferriola, chairman, CEO and president of Nucor Corp.; vice chairman, Ohjoon Kwon, CEO of POSCO; and treasurer, Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Steel Ltd. 

The board also elected the 2017-2018 executive committee:

  • Wolfgang Eder, voestalpine AG
  • John Ferriola, Nucor Corp.
  • Heinrich Hiesinger, thyssenkrupp AG
  • Sajjan Jindal, JSW Steel Ltd.
  • André Johannpeter, Gerdau S.A.
  • Koji Kakigi, JFE Steel Cor.
  • Ohjoon Kwon, POSCO
  • MA Guoqiang, China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd.
  • Lakshmi Mittal, ArcelorMittal
  • Alexey Mordashov, Severstal (PAO)
  • Thachat Viswanath Narendran, Tata Steel Ltd.
  • Roger Newport, AK Steel Corp.
  • Paolo Rocca, Techint Group
  • Kosei Shindo, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp.
  • YU Yong, HBIS Group Co., Ltd.
  • Edwin Basson, World Steel Association

Several companies also became members of the association. New regular members (steel companies producing more than 2 million short tons per year) include:

  • China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., represented by MA Guoqiang
  • Essar Steel Algoma d.b.a ALGOMA, represented by Kalyan Ghosh
  • Liberty OneSteel (formerly Arrium Limited), represented by Sanjeev Gupta
  • Toscelik Profil Ve Sac Endustrisi A.Ş., represented by Fuat Tosyali

New associate members (steel companies producing less than 2 million short tons per year) include:

  • Abul Khair Steel Group, represented by Imran Momin
  • Bahru Stainless Sdn Bhd, represented by Oswald Wolfe
  • PT Gunung Raja Paksi, represented by Tony Taniwan

New affiliate members (steel-related associations) include:

  • A3M: Alliance de Minérais, Minéraux, et Métaux, represented by Claire de Langeron
  • Materials Processing Institute, represented by Chris McDonald
  • World Refractories Association (WRA), represented by Simona Vackeova

For more information, visit www.worldsteel.org.

