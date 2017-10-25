Saint-Gobain Acquires Norway-Based Glava
Glava has two glass wool plants, one located in Askim and the other in Stjørdal.
October 25, 2017
No Comments
Saint-Gobain recently announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Glava, a Norway-based producer of insulation. Glava reported sales of over €140 million (approximately $164.4 million) in 2016. The company has two glass wool plants, one located in Askim and the other in Stjørdal. The company also has workshops that produce expanded polystyrene and ceilings.
For more information, visit www.saint-gobain.com. Glava can be found online at www.glava.no.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Ceramic Industry Magazine.