Saint-Gobain Acquires Norway-Based Glava

Saint-Gobain recently announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Glava, a Norway-based producer of insulation. Glava reported sales of over €140 million (approximately $164.4 million) in 2016. The company has two glass wool plants, one located in Askim and the other in Stjørdal. The company also has workshops that produce expanded polystyrene and ceilings.

For more information, visit www.saint-gobain.com. Glava can be found online at www.glava.no.