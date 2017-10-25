SACMI IMOLA: Smart Press

Sacmi recently launched its latest press, the PH8200 Imola series. The first "digital native" model in the series, the PH8200 was reportedly specially developed to be integrated with the latest 4.0 applications. According to Claudio Marani, Sacmi’s general manager, this represents "the first of a series of smart presses that bring the integrated line concept, which Sacmi has already explored with Continua+ in large slab manufacturing, to the traditional pressing field."

The new press incorporates all of the solutions seen on previous Imola models, including the CRS fast mold-changeover system. In addition, the PH8200 offers a high capacity for gathering and exchanging process/operational data. A new automation system based on the Ethernet Powerlink protocol ensures that real-time data flows inside the press, allowing immediate control of all operating parameters and agile interfacing with the plant controller.

The high pressing force of the PH8200 allows users to produce tile of considerable size and thickness (up to 1,200 x 1,200 mm and 480 kg/cm²). In addition, its molds are compatible with those on other Sacmi presses with the same horizontal clearance (PH6500 and PH10000). The machine also incorporates a sensor that performs hydraulic oil contamination analysis at set time intervals, which enables long-term monitoring of impurity concentration and helps ensure that potential problems are detected before press operation can be compromised.

