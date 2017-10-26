Core Sales Increase 6% for Corning in 2017 Third Quarter

Corning Inc. recently announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2017. Compared to the 2016 third quarter, core sales increased 6% to $2.7 billion in the 2017 third quarter, while core earnings per share were $0.43, a 2% increase.

“We had an excellent third quarter,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman, CEO and president. “We are outperforming on sales, seeing the first returns on near-term growth investments, and making great progress on our longer-term growth initiatives. We expect to maintain this momentum and fully achieve our Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework goals.”

Corning’s Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework defines the company’s leadership priorities through 2019. The framework is designed to create significant value for shareholders by focusing the company’s portfolio and leveraging its financial strength. Corning has continued to make significant progress on its goals to return more than $12.5 billion to shareholders and to invest approximately $10 billion in growth and sustained leadership.

“In addition to articulating our capital allocation goals, our framework outlines how we utilize our focused and cohesive portfolio to generate value,” said Weeks. “Optical Communications provides a great example. We combine our three core technologies and four manufacturing and engineering platforms to deliver unique solutions. As a result, we are growing at more than twice the rate of the telecommunications industry, with global leaders turning to us in support of their visions.

“During the quarter we achieved an exciting milestone—1 billion fiber kilometers sold. We see this as a true measure of success in leveraging our portfolio for more than 40 years to lead the world in optical communications. And, as optical solutions penetrate further into the network, we are investing because we know that the opportunities ahead of us are even greater than those behind us.”

In the 2017 third quarter, the Display Technologies segment reported core sales of $860 million and core earnings of $227 million. The LCD glass market and Corning’s volume were slightly better than expected. Sequential LCD glass prices declined moderately, as expected. For the fourth quarter, the LCD glass market and Corning volume are expected to be consistent with the previous quarter, and sequential glass price declines should remain moderate.

The Optical Communications segment’s sales in the third quarter rose 15% compared to the 2016 third quarter. The increase was driven by strong demand for both enterprise and carrier products. In the fourth quarter, the sales growth rate is expected to be a high-single-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis.

In the Environmental Technologies segment, third-quarter sales were up 5% year over year, led by worldwide automotive market growth and additional factors. For the fourth quarter, the sales growth rate is expected to be a low-teens percentage compared to the same period a year ago.

Sales in the Specialty Materials segment sales rose 26% in the 2017 third quarter, compared to the 2016 quarter, led by stronger Corning® Gorilla® Glass® shipments. For the fourth quarter, the sales growth rate is expected to increase by a low-to mid-teens percentage from a very strong 2016 fourth quarter.

In the Life Sciences segment, 2017 third quarter sales rose 4% on a year-over-year basis. For the fourth quarter, sales are expected to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis.

“Year-to-date achievements and fourth quarter expectations are strong,” said Tony Tripeny, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We anticipate that every business segment will meet or beat the plan we set in January due to strong operating performance and early sales from our near-term growth investments. Additionally, we are capitalizing on trends in multiple industries that are well-aligned with our core capabilities. These opportunities will drive long-term growth, and we are investing accordingly. We remain on track to deliver our framework goals.”

