USACA Extends Call for Papers

Papers concerning processing, properties, design, application and obsolescence sustainment of advanced materials are being solicited for presentation at the 42nd Annual Conference on Composites, Materials, and Structures, which will be held January 22-25, 2018, in Cocoa Beach/Cape Canaveral, Fla. Sponsored by the United States Advanced Ceramics Association (USACA), the event is organized in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Missile Defense Agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and the U.S. Department of Energy.

The conference provides a forum for export-controlled information relating to advanced materials including ceramic, metal and carbon matrix composites, and their constituents. Presentations relating to ongoing technology and future solutions for advanced materials utilization in the aerospace, transportation, chemical process, power, medical, and industrial sectors are encouraged. Authors are requested to limit their presentations to the most recent technical data and results. Sales presentations will not be accepted; a space will be provided upon request for limited display (table or poster) of new products and/or information.

Abstracts (100 words or less) must be received by the appropriate session chair via email, letter or fax by November 10, 2017. Abstracts received after this date are not guaranteed to be included in the conference program.

The conference is ITAR restricted; U.S. citizenship or U.S. permanent resident, green card holder verification is required of all attendees. In addition, Militarily Critical Technical Data Agreement Certification Form DD2345 is required of non-government attendees.

For a list of session chairs or additional information, visit www.advancedceramics.org.