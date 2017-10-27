MUNSON MACHINERY: Rotary Batch Mixer

The new model 700-THX-50-ARI rotary batch mixer from Munson Machinery reportedly blends a variety of abrasive materials (e.g., concrete, premix, mortar mix, glass/cullet, fiberglass, refractories, tungsten powder and ceramics) in 1-3 min with minimized abrasive wear or product degradation. The mixer features abrasion-resistant steel material contact surfaces, internal mixing flights with easy-to-replace wear plates and radial seals for dust-tight operation.

With a useable batch capacity of 50 cu ft (1.42 cu m) or 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg), the mixer reportedly achieves uniformity with equal efficiency from 100% to 15% of rated capacity, regardless of disparities in the bulk densities, particle sizes or flow characteristics of batch ingredients, according to the manufacturer. Its horizontal rotating vessel contains proprietary mixing flights that tumble, turn, cut, and fold material gently, preventing degradation and imparting minimal energy to the batch. A stationary inlet and outlet at opposite ends of the vessel allow hard piping to upstream and downstream conveyors, process/packaging equipment, or storage vessels.

Unlike mixers with stationary vessels that force agitators through the batch, the drum requires only a 10-hp (7.6 kW) motor for rotation in most applications. Optional 20-hp (15.2 kW) motors are available for the mixing of materials with bulk densities of around 200 lbs/cu ft (3.2 gm/cc).

The rotating vessel and internal flights lift and direct the entire batch into the discharge spout for evacuation, with no residual “heel” of material requiring manual removal, eliminating waste and allowing rapid cleaning. The mixing vessel rotates on exterior trunnion rings, eliminating the need for the internal shaft seals that can be prone to failure when mixing abrasives.

The mixer is equipped with an optional cage-style intensifier that is independently powered. Mounted at the inlet end of the vessel, the intensifier promotes uniform dispersion of non-free-flowing and other difficult-to-blend materials, imparting shear to reduce agglomerates into discreet particles. Also optional are internal spray nozzles for uniform distribution of liquids over the bed of moving material.

