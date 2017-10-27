AGC’s Kiriko Glasswork Adopted in New Lexus LS Model

AGC Asahi Glass recently announced that its Kiriko glasswork has been chosen by Toyota Motor Corp. (TMC) to be fitted to the new Lexus LS model. The chemically strengthened glass with delicate carved patterns is used for door trim ornamentation on the inner door panels of the executive grade of Lexus LS500 and LS500h.

With “TAKUMI craftsmanship” as a theme, the Lexus LS reportedly has a distinctive and refined interior inspired by traditional Japanese craftsmanship skills. According to AGC, its glasswork enhances the aesthetic by integrating traditional Japanese influences and advanced manufacturing techniques.

With the aim of reproducing the original design of a glass artist, AGC has brought together advanced production techniques and technologies from around Japan under a slogan of “turning craftwork into industrial products.” Combining its mold design and glass forming technologies with precise processing and specialized polishing processes, AGC has established a mass production process to create what is reportedly the world’s first door trim ornamentation.

For more information, visit www.agc.com. Lexus can be found online at www.lexus.com.