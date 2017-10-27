Italcer Acquires Devon&Devon

Italcer recently announced that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of sanitaryware manufacturer Devon&Devon. Florence, Italy-based Devon&Devon reportedly exports to more than 80 countries with a network of boutiques, retailers and flagship stores situated in Europe, the U.S., Russia, the Middle East, China, and Australia. Gianni Tanini, owner of Devon&Devon, will become an Italcer shareholder.

According to Italcer, its goal is to create a luxury cluster in the ceramic tile segment. Additional acquisitions this year include Romagna-based La Fabbrica in May and Emilia-based Elios Ceramica in August.

For more information, visit www.italcer.com. Devon&Devon can be found online at www.devon-devon.com/en.