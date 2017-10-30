Dal-Tile Teammates Support those Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Mohawk Industries’ Dal-Tile division is driving continued care and support for fellow Texas teammates in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation in Houston and the surrounding areas. “At the Mohawk Dal-Tile division, we have a culture where everybody looks out for one another, all of the time,” said John (J.T.) Turner, Jr., president of Dal-Tile. “We consider team members just an extension of our own families. I have recently been privileged to have a front-row seat to this unique Dal-Tile team spirit.

“The Mohawk Dal-Tile division is headquartered in Dallas, so our fellow teammates affected by Hurricane Harvey are right in our backyard. This proximity, our company’s deep Texas roots, and the prevailing Dal-Tile corporate culture have helped drive continued care for fellow colleagues. Hurricane Harvey impacted a large number of our Dal-Tile Texas teammates, and we have all been very focused on helping them get completely back up on their feet. To accomplish this, we are doing some unique things that most companies probably wouldn’t do.”

After Hurricane Harvey, Dal-Tile immediately created a Care Team in Dallas. “Our company’s first goal was to make contact with our employees living in the affected areas,” said Turner. “Our Care Team manned the phones continuously, and within the first 24 hours, we knew that all 123 Dal-Tile teammates in the areas affected by Harvey were physically unharmed. Although the material losses were truly grave in many cases, we were so heartened to know that, most importantly, everyone was safe and stable.

“Post-disaster, the company instantaneously forwarded funds to every employee who was affected. If they needed to get a hotel room, if they needed food, if they needed shelter, they had money. Before they even knew it was coming, we had put money into their checking accounts immediately following the storm.”

In addition, Dal-Tile employees nationwide, as well as employees of parent company Mohawk Industries, joined together to provide further financial support to teammates affected by all of the recent hurricanes. Employees contributed to a Go Fund Me page established specifically for affected colleagues. Together, employees raised $70,000 for their teammates in need. Mohawk then essentially “triple- matched” the money raised, bringing the total to $300,000.

The Mohawk Dal-Tile division’s Care Team has been in contact with each affected family on an ongoing basis so the company can continue helping in the ways that are most needed. Last week, several Care Team members made a round of personal visits to the Dal-Tile team members in Houston who suffered the greatest monetary losses from Hurricane Harvey, ranging from literally losing everything to losing cars or incurring substantial damage to homes. The purpose of last week’s visit was to present additional money to these team members, giving them much-needed additional help while they are trying to put their families’ lives back together.

“Our visit to distribute additional funds to the employee families with the greatest needs was met with hugs, tears of gratitude, and descriptions of how the money will help ease the burden of trying to move forward amidst circumstances of loss that can feel so daunting,” said Tena Boyd, HR support services manager for Dal-Tile. “This type of moment is why I have worked at Dal-Tile for 39 years. It brought my heart so much joy and pride to have our Dal-Tile team helping those of ‘us’ who are down right now. That’s just who we are as a team. We take care of each other.”

In addition, the Care Team has created customized Help Lists for each family, including needed items such as food, clothing, baby essentials, toiletries, bedding, bath items, cleaning products, and pet supplies. The Care Team then launched a Personalized Donation Drive among employees at the Mohawk Dal-Tile division’s Dallas headquarters. The families’ lists were posted in a central location in the campus’ main building, and employees signed up to purchase items on the lists. Some employees made item-by-item donations, while others adopted an entire family. The Care Team then personally trucked these items down to one of Dal-Tile’s main Houston facilities.

“In addition to helping from a material standpoint, we wanted the arrival of these donated items to be one more reminder for our Texas teammates of the concern that we have for them,” said Mike Carroll, regional human resources manager for Dal-Tile.

Teammates from Dal-Tile’s nationwide network of plants and distribution centers also held donation drives, resulting in over 20 pallets of supplies being shipped down to one of Dal-Tile’s centrally located Houston facilities. Teammates from across the country have donated clothes, bedding, toiletries, paper goods, cleaning supplies, bottled water, non-perishable food items and more.

For more information, visit www.daltile.com.