Anchor Glass Announces Executive Appointments

Nipesh H. Shah, president and CEO of Anchor Glass Container Corp., recently announced two additions to the company’s senior leadership team. Steve Stout has been named vice president-Engineering. He will be responsible for strategic capital investments and developing technical bench strength for the organization. Stout joins Anchor after having spent over 22 years with one of the world’s largest float glass manufacturers, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience about manufacturing, glass furnaces, construction, and project development and execution.

In addition, Nilesh Kamdar joins Anchor Glass in the position of vice president-Supply Chain. He will be responsible for procurement, planning, customer service and logistics. Kamdar’s expertise in supply chain, strategy and general management spans more than 20 years, including positions in the automotive industry and chemical manufacturing sectors. He has extensive experience in aligning various business functions to achieve strategic growth and superior financial performance.

For more information, visit www.anchorglass.com.