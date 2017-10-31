SHIMADZU SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS: FTIR Spectrophotometer

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments recently announced the release of its new IRSpirit Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectrophotometer. The smallest and lightest FTIR instrument from Shimadzu, the IRSpirit reportedly provides high functionality in its class of compact instruments and offers reliability in contaminant analysis, identification tests, and quantitative measurements.

According to Shimadzu, the IRSpirit provides scientists with superior space efficiency in their labs. Its small-space design allows access from two sides, and its sample compartment is reportedly the widest of any other compact FTIR spectrometer. In addition to its size, the sample compartment has been designed for maximum flexibility. It accommodates existing Shimadzu and third-party accessories such as ATR and diffuse reflectance, as well as transmission accessories such as a KBr pellet holder and demountable cells.

The user-friendly IRSpirit comes with an IR Pilot analysis assistant program, an identification test program and a contaminant analysis program. IR Pilot is a package of 23 applications that gives analysts the ability to measure samples or print results with a few mouse clicks. In addition, the IR Pilot program allows operators with minimal analytical knowledge to quickly obtain quickly by simply selecting the accessory and sample form. The identification test program can be used to analyze samples, complete acceptance inspections and make pre-shipment inspections. The contaminant analysis program accurately identifies contaminates using Shimadzu’s proprietary identification algorithm in combination with spectral libraries.

