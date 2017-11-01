Ogilvie Joins Ferro’s Board of Directors

Ferro Corp. recently announced the appointment of Marran Ogilvie to its board of directors. Ogilvie has more than 20 years of executive management and financial experience across a diverse set of business environments, including growth-oriented international businesses.

“We are looking forward to Marran’s contributions as we continue to advance our value creation strategy,” said Peter T. Thomas, chairman, president and CEO. “Her work on other public company boards and breadth of experience both as a chief operating officer and general counsel of a high-growth company, along with her proven international finance and strategy work, align with our objective of sustaining the highly profitable growth we have achieved in recent years.”

Ogilvie was a member of Ramius, LLC, an alternative investment management firm, where she served in various capacities, including chief operating officer and general counsel, from 1994-2009 before the firm’s merger with Cowen Group. Following the merger, she served as chief of staff at Cowen Group, Inc. until 2010.

Ogilvie has served since 2015 as a director of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, and LSB Industries, Inc., a chemical manufacturing company. Since 2012, she has been as a director for the Korea Fund, a closed-end investment company.

