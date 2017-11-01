Porcelanosa Opens New Showroom in Miami Design District

Porcelanosa recently announced that it has opened a new showroom in Miami, Fla. Located in the Miami Design District, the showroom features a 4,400-sq-ft exhibition space and is one of three Porcelanosa showrooms in Florida.

“Porcelanosa is excited to open another high-end showroom in the popular Miami Design District and to showcase our large selection of European luxury products to the area,” said Carolina Vasquez, marketing manager. “With over 15 bathroom settings and three full kitchen vignettes, home owners as well as interior designers alike can experience firsthand Porcelanosa’s luxury products while also having access to top design experts and consultants.”

Porcelanosa currently has 26 showrooms in the U.S., including newly opened spaces in Atlanta and New York City. The company is slated to open two more showrooms in California by the end of 2017.

For more information, visit www.porcelanosa-usa.com.