RHI Magnesita Execs Celebrate Merger, Open London Stock Exchange

RHI Magnesita was admitted to trading in the premium segment of the Main Market on the London Stock Exchange on October 27. Herbert Cordt, chairman of the board of directors of RHI Magnesita, and Stefan Borgas, CEO, opened the market on October 30 at the start of the trading day. Among others, Martin Eichtinger, Austrian ambassador, and Thiago Osti, head of the Trade & Investment Section of the Brazilian Embassy, as well as the trade commissioners of both countries, Katharina Kastner and Christian Kesberg (Austria) and Sidney Romeiro (Brazil), were present at the RHI Magnesita market opening ceremony.

“After the successful combination, RHI Magnesita is now fully dedicated to the strategic repositioning as the global leader in the refractory industry,” said Cordt. “With our 14,000 employees, we can drive positive change in our industry and aim to offer our customers an even greater value proposition in the future.”

RHI Magnesita operates 35 raw material and production plants and more than 70 sales offices worldwide; its product portfolio comprises more than 120,000 individual refractory products. In addition, RHI Magnesita invests in production and service innovations focused at two main R&D centers located in Leoben (Austria) and Contagem (Brazil).

“Our brand is a promise to our customers and employees,” said Borgas. “It is about seamless continuity for our customers and about transparent change processes for our employees, as well as the clearest possible communication of the integration measures. With the branding, we are setting a clearly visible signal, which is also intended to support the integration of the two companies.”

The RHI Magnesita logo and the visual system based on it consist of a horizontal eight, the symbol of infinity, and the shapes of refractory bricks. According to the company, its brand stands for the continuity of commitment and service, the connection of employees and customers around the world, and the underlying solidity of refractory products.

“The combination offers us the unique opportunity to create a new, common corporate culture,” said Borgas. “I consider this an important step toward a successful implementation of the integration. It is clear that we still have to fill the promises of the new brand with life and deliver them.”

