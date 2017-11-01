Beyond Basic Printheads

Until around 2007, the primary way to decorate tile was with traditional methods such as rotary screen printing. While they’ve been around for nearly two decades, inkjets originally had a tough time with ceramic inks, which had notably high viscosities and large particle sizes. About 10 years ago, those problems were overcome by new printhead technologies. Now, digital inkjet printing has revolutionized ceramic tile decoration, enabling ceramic tile manufacturers worldwide to cut production costs, reduce waste and work-in-progress, minimize stock of finished product, and improve turnaround times. ​

Digital inkjet technology has enabled tile manufacturers to replicate natural materials and produce highly creative and textured tile, as well as larger and thinner tile. The printhead drove this digital transformation, delivering enhanced print quality and productivity.



Rationale for Digital

Digital has become tile manufacturers’ technology of choice for many reasons. First, it has eliminated pattern repeats. On a traditional press, drum circumference set the pattern repeat length. With digital printing, pattern length is limited only by the memory of the PC workstation or printhead drive electronics (although these are rarely a factor). This means that more realistic natural patterns and finishes are achievable. Stone tile, for example, can be printed with veins and imperfections running across a floor. Digital technology offers greater flexibility in design and creative potential; an entire bathroom can be tiled with no repeats.

Digital printers have a much faster setup. The user simply calls up an art file and can begin right away. On the other hand, roller sleeves require a physical changeover—and the necessary time involved—between images. With setup handled by print control software, digital printing reduces production downtime and waste, making it simpler to print short runs, including single tiles.

A high-quality, fine finish can be created with digital printing to produce tile that are virtually indistinguishable from natural materials. Digital inkjet printheads can work on textured surfaces because no physical contact with the tile is necessary. Combining digital inkjet color printing with textured tile produces more realistic representations of natural materials, enhancing the value of the tile. The printheads also decorate right to the edge of a tile, eliminating white edges and creating a seamless, natural look.

Leading manufacturers can look for new ways to increase differentiation and add value to their product ranges. Examples include intense colors and special effects, adding structure to tile, and applying decorative and flood glazes. In addition, compared to traditional screen printing methods, software-controlled color management is sophisticated and predictable, enabling the more accurate replication of patterns and colors.

Economic advantages are also involved. Because digital printing offers faster setup, instant pattern switchover and improved color management, it is not necessary to have long print runs or to hold extensive inventories of finished and partially finished goods. With short production runs, designs can be changed as often as required to follow local trends and fashion; “limited edition” or one-off designs can be easily produced. The versatility and print quality of digital printheads allow tile designers to create unique designs that deliver real differentiation from standard decorated tiles. They compete on creativity, increasing value and margins for tile manufacturers.



Understanding Printheads

While digital inkjet printers for ceramic tile differentiate themselves in a number of ways, they have one thing in common: the printhead. The printhead is the heart and soul of the digital printer, and print resolution is not the only important feature.

Tile manufacturers usually look for productivity, maximum uptime with minimal maintenance, and high-quality output. All of these can contribute to a fast return on investment. Printheads are pretty complex devices, and their methods for ejecting drops of ink from the nozzles separate how they perform.

Many tile inks are heavily pigmented and highly viscous, which can make it difficult for ink to pass through the nozzles, particularly for any length of time. One way to ensure continuous printing is by constantly recirculating the ink in the printhead. Recirculating technology enables single-pass printers—those that can cover a tile in one pass, rather than many passes—to run for a full production shift with minimal maintenance, offering maximum productivity with minimum maintenance.

Recirculation technology also helps to minimize temperature variation across the printhead, since heat is removed directly from within the ink channels, virtually eliminating print density variations. This ensures consistent drop formation, which delivers uniform printing across the tile and throughout the production run. Another benefit is quick printhead self-recovery. For example, only one tile will be lost if the printer is inadvertently bumped; there is no need to stop the entire production line.



Advanced Printhead Technologies

Traditional inkjet printhead technologies have one ink inlet and one outlet—the firing nozzle. Unfortunately, in wet and dusty environments such as ceramic tile factories, unwanted air bubbles and particles present in the ink can sometimes disrupt printing. This could potentially block the nozzles and influence jetting performance. The air bubbles and particles may need to be removed by purging, which interrupts printing and wastes ink while adding to production costs.

Side-shooter printhead architecture has an inlet and outlet for the ink, as well as a separate nozzle (see Figure 1). The nozzle is on the side of the ink channel, and the drop is fired perpendicular to the flow of the ink. Because ink flows directly past the back of the nozzle during drop ejection, it carries away any unwanted particles or air bubbles, ensuring that these are removed from the printhead ink path rather than being forced into the nozzle. An external ink recirculation system then filters out the particles and removes any air bubbles.

Nozzle plate protection provides effective protection from mechanical impact so that production interruptions are minimized. It can ensure long, maintenance-free production runs; maintenance is limited to typically once per shift or less.

Using optimized geometry nozzles, printheads can jet a variety of fluids, including the heavily pigmented or high-viscosity inks that are typically used for ceramic printing. In a printhead manufacturing process, individual nozzles are micro-milled to extremely precise tolerances to ensure that each printhead performs similarly, so that color is consistent across all the printheads in a print bar. This ensures consistency and full scalability. Printheads can be smart; they can report ink temperature and status in real time so that printer performance can be easily monitored, adjusted and optimized to deliver consistent print quality throughout a production run, even as factory conditions change.

It is important to consider the drop size when specifying which printheads to put into the tile printer. Some printheads are available in several drop size ranges to provide versatility for ceramic tile decoration. Printheads can print very fine details that are ideal for wall tile (6 pL), balance detail and laydown to cover a wide range of ceramic tile designs (12 pL), and jet the highest laydown for special effects (40 pL).

Resolution is also important, but some printheads can be very flexible. One printhead can provide 720 dpi with eight grey levels so that tile manufacturers can produce a wide range of designs for floor and wall tile with smooth tones and life-like images. One unique printhead can print one color at 720 dpi or two colors at 360 dpi each.

Fast speed and significant ink laydown should also be considered. Those that can print faster can offer high production throughput and a fast return on investment. For example, one printhead is capable of speeds of 50 m/min, along with 720 dpi printing from its 2,000 nozzles.



Printhead Replacement

Many tile manufacturers might think that the only way to reach greater productivity and quality over time is to invest in a new digital printer. However, another option should be considered: replacing the printheads. It can be simple and quick, as well as economically expedient, to increase printer performance by upgrading one or more printbars. (Upgrades need to be done with printheads by the same manufacturer.)

Because a good deal of a digital printer’s performance is a result of the quality of the printheads, it stands to reason that swapping printheads may be a reasonably economic way to experience a significant upgrade. Some recently developed printheads serve as exceptional replacements with backwards compatibility to existing printheads in a machine. The electronics and data communication are the same, and the printheads are physically easy to replace. At most, some might require an extra connector that would be provided by the printhead manufacturer.

With any easy single-pass printhead replacement, tile manufacturers can improve their digital printers to deliver smooth print tones and solid areas, which are ideal for printing lifelike images, sharp text and bold colors. They can also deliver desirable production uptime with minimum operator intervention, ensuring high production output and a fast return on investment from a minimal capital outlay.



Case in Point

Oscar for Porcelain and Ceramic Production Srl (Oscar Ceramics) in Italy was able to improve its production output by replacing its printheads. “Production efficiency has been a major focus for us,” said Enrico Ascari, director of Oscar Ceramics. “It’s important for us to control the costs, quality and quantity of the tiles we produce.”

An updated printhead, which the tile manufacturer adopted for digital ceramic tile decoration in February 2016, has played an important part in the company’s efficiency drive by helping to dramatically improve production uptime and throughput while delivering a high-quality print onto the tile. “There are two principal challenges that I have to fight every day,” explained Andrea Porta, Oscar Ceramics’ chief designer. “One challenge is to be more flexible with production because the batch sizes are getting smaller. Another challenge is to produce the best print quality possible, as quickly as possible and without downtime, loss of production or loss of my own time.

“With this new printhead, I have dramatically decreased machine downtime, as printhead maintenance is required only once or twice in every 24 hours. This means I can increase production significantly.”

Since Porta usually handles printhead cleaning while the operators stop production to clean the glazing line, printhead maintenance does not cause any additional loss of production. He is also focused on producing the very best print quality. “As a designer, I spend a lot of time researching and developing new designs,” he said. “With this new printhead, all my work is printed well. We have hundreds of designs, hundreds of products, hundreds of images in production. All my pictures, all my designs, all my work is safe.”

Oscar Ceramics also found that the integration was much easier than expected because the printheads were backward compatible. “All we had to do was change the printhead and push start on the printer,” said Porta. “There were no problems.”



Digital Revolution

Digital printing has revolutionized the way tile are decorated. In doing so, creative designers have used the technology to offer tile that would never have been considered a decade ago. Because the printhead is such as vital piece of the printer, it is helpful to better understand what can differentiate one from another. Life on the production—and sales—floors could depend on it.



