The Right Equipment for the Job

Your company might have the best product in the world, but if you don’t have the right equipment to produce it efficiently and cost effectively, you’re in deep trouble. Whether you manufacture traditional or advanced ceramics, glass, refractories, or brick, you can rely on our annual Equipment Digest to help you locate suppliers for equipment ranging from abrasive wheels and agglomerators to wire screening cloth and X-ray systems (and everything in between!).

Our year-round reference tool incorporates descriptions/use information for hundreds of different types of machinery and equipment used for various manufacturing processes in the ceramic and related industries. The Address Index includes contact information and brief descriptions for each equipment supplier listed in the Equipment Digest.* Products are then listed alphabetically; descriptions explain what each product is and how it is typically used in the industry.

An index of Equipment Digest display advertisers is included at the beginning, and suppliers are included following the products they supply throughout the directory. You are invited to follow up with the companies listed in the Equipment Digest to request more information about the equipment and machinery you need to help your business succeed.

Keep in mind that the Equipment Digest is available—and fully searchable—online at www.ceramicindustry.com/equipmentdigest. If you have any comments or suggestions regarding how we can make the Equipment Digest even more useful in the future, please don’t hesitate to contact me at (248) 786-1704 or suttons@bnpmedia.com.



*Supplier listings indicate paid advertising. Contact AnnaMarie McCann at mccanna@bnpmedia.com for pricing and additional details.