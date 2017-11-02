CARBO Ceramics Sees 148% Revenue Increase in 2017 Third Quarter

CARBO® Ceramics Inc. recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2017. Revenues reached $50.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to $20.2 million in the same period of 2016. Third quarter operating loss of $51.4 million compares to an operating loss of $30.5 million last year. The operating loss includes a $26.7 million loss on the sale of the Russian proppants business and $10.9 million of costs primarily associated with slowing and idling production, of which 73% is non-cash.

“We are pleased with the progress made on our transformation strategy to grow and diversify our revenue streams coming out of the oil and gas industry downturn,” said Gary Kolstad, CEO. “The 148% year-on-year increase in quarterly revenue was driven by double- to triple-digit revenue increases in each of our businesses.

“Revenues grew sequentially by 15%, primarily driven by sales of our ceramic technology products and sand, partially offset by a decline in our environmental service business, which was impacted by the hurricanes and associated weather during the quarter. Ceramic technology revenue was stronger sequentially due to increased KRYTPOSPHERE®, SCALEGUARD® and NRT® sales, and sand sales volumes set a quarterly record of 617 million lbs.

“We are expecting a sequential increase in both revenue and operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2017. Opportunities within our oilfield business for the fourth quarter of 2017 are tracking positively. Both our ceramic technology and base ceramic volumes are expected to increase sequentially based on our visibility today. Further, we continue to believe that the negative returns throughout the base ceramic industry should lead to increased industry pricing moving forward.

“Through existing business relationships, we are pursuing multiple projects resulting in increases to our annual sand capacity utilizing ‘asset-lite’ business models. One of these projects should start first production toward the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. To meet our client demand, we expect to ramp up to an annual sand capacity of 600,000 tons by the end of the first quarter of 2018. Providing a complete suite of proppant products remains an important factor that differentiates us from our competitors.”

For more information, visit www.carboceramics.com.