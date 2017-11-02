AMETEK Land to Discuss Glass Furnace Optimization at GPC

AMETEK Land recently announced that Mark Bennett, glass sector lead, and Neil Simpson, consultant with Simpson Combustion and Energy, will speak at the 78th Conference on Glass Problems (GPC), November 6-9 in Columbus, Ohio. Bennett and Simpson will present “Use of Continuous Infrared Temperature Image to Optimize Furnace Operations” during the technical session on modelling, sensors and furnace design. Their presentation discusses temperature measurement at critical locations in the glass production process, and how it is essential for efficient control and optimization of glass manufacture and processing.

“We are pleased to be part of the 78th Conference on Glass Problems, now the largest glass manufacturing conference in North America, to support professionals responsible for the successful operation of glass manufacturing companies in solving current technical issues,” said Mark Bennett. “We look forward to showing how a leading container glass manufacturer has used this infrared temperature measurement solution to highlight issues within a glass melt tank, enable the end-users to make necessary repairs and then optimize firing to achieve new record pull rates on an asset nearing the end of its campaign.”

For more information, visit www.landinst.com.