Optimistic Outlook for Tempered Glass through 2023

The global tempered glass market was valued at $46 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $65 billion by 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2017-2023, according to a report available from Research and Markets. Increasing demand from end-use industries such as construction and automotive is driving the market for tempered glass. In addition, the increase in consumer demand for tempered glass for furniture and interior applications is boosting market growth. Construction industry growth in the Middle East, as well expanding building and construction industries in countries such as India, Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Argentina, offer numerous growth opportunities for tempered glass manufacturers.

