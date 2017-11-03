U.S. Silica Receives CI for the Texas Conservation Plan

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. recently announced that it has received a certificate of inclusion (CI) into the Texas Conservation Action Plan (TCAP) for the dunes sagebrush lizard (DSL). This move preserves important DSL habitat and also helps assure the company’s future operations in the area. The CI for the company’s Crane County frac sand mine was issued by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, demonstrating that U.S. Silica is voluntarily and proactively taking steps to protect the DSL, which is indigenous to parts of New Mexico and Texas.

“For more than 100 years, U.S. Silica has operated as a sound, responsible steward of the land,” said Bryan Shinn, president and CEO. “Joining the TCP affirms our commitment to protect Texas’ wildlife and landscape while providing assurances that our Crane County operations will be able to meet the needs of our customers.”

In June, the company announced the construction of a new state-of-the-art frac sand mine and plant in Crane County to serve the rapidly growing Permian Basin. The 4 million-ton/year facility is expected to be online by the end of this year. The Permian Basin represents 40% of all frac sand demand in the U.S.

U.S. Silica’s approach in West Texas is to both avoid and minimize impacts to sensitive DSL habitat. Under this CI, the company will not mine in DSL habitat or buffer and has also agreed to fund DSL habitat research. In 2012, Texas stakeholders, including the oil and gas industry, created the voluntary plan to protect DSL habitat while facilitating continued and uninterrupted economic activity in the Permian Basin. The TCAP is cited as a key factor in U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s decision not to list the DSL as federally endangered.

For more information, visit www.ussilica.com. Details regarding the TCAP can be found at https://tpwd.texas.gov/landwater/land/tcap.