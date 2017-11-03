SCHOTT: Quality Platform for Pharmaceutical Packaging

SCHOTT recently launched its new iQ™ platform, which reportedly standardizes ready-to-use syringes, vials and cartridges within a single tub format to run on the same filling line, minimizing changeover time. iQ (integrated quality) relies on the proven nest-and-tub format that has been used for decades by the pharmaceutical industry to fill syringes. The platform, which is compatible with a diverse array of filling line models from different manufacturers, was reportedly developed to help pharmaceutical companies retain flexibility in response to rapidly changing market conditions and demand while ensuring patient safety with high-quality, ready-to-use containers.

Over the past several years, the number of blockbuster drugs in the development pipeline has decreased, while the number of biopharmaceuticals and other small-batch drugs has increased. This has put pressure on pharmaceutical and biotech companies to find flexible ways to fill small batches and/or different containers for different markets. According to SCHOTT, iQ will help manufacturers quickly change from batch to batch or from vials to syringes or cartridges, and from drug to drug, as it is based on proven industry standards.

