Ross Celebrates 10 Years in India

Joseph Martorana, vice president of Corporate Operations for Charles Ross & Son Co., recently announced the 10-year anniversary of Ross Process Equipment (RPE)’s operations in Pune, India. RPE produces tumble blenders, ribbon blenders, planetary mixers, multi-shaft mixers, high-speed dispersers, high-shear mixers, pressure vessels, tanks, and other custom-fabricated equipment.

Early this year, RPE reportedly completed a plant expansion that doubled its manufacturing space to 50,000 sq ft. Located in Pune’s Chakan MIDC industrial area, the state-of-the-art RPE plant sits on a 2.5-acre property that could accommodate further expansions as the business grows.

For more information, visit www.mixers.com.