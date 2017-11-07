CENTORR VACUUM INDUSTRIES: Redesigned Website

Centorr Vacuum Industries (CVI) recently announced that it has updated its website for custom vacuum and controlled atmosphere furnaces. The site now reportedly provides for quick and easy searching of furnace information based on application or furnace type, with technical data sheets listed for each of the 65 different furnace configurations that the company offers in its line of laboratory and production furnaces.

A Furnace Finder option is available to help site visitors select the best equipment for their particular needs. In addition, a Request-for-Quotation form is included for those interested in requesting a custom vacuum furnace proposal. The revamped website also includes site-wide search capabilities and access to the company’s Parts & Services department, where visitors can find information on used furnaces and spare parts promotional sales.

In response to growing business levels in Europe and Asia, the redesigned website can be viewed in over 90 different foreign languages. According to the company, the site was also redesigned to be mobile friendly for tablets and phones.

For more information, visit www.centorr.com.