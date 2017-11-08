Crude Steel Production Climbs Almost 6% in September 2017

World crude steel production for the 66 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 141.4 Mt in September 2017, a 5.6% increase compared to September 2016. Production levels and comparisons to 2016 September production include:

China: 71.8 Mt, up 5.3%

Japan: 8.6 Mt, up 2%

France: 1.3 Mt, up 3.2%

Italy: 2.2 Mt, up 8.3%

Spain: 1.3 Mt, up 6.7%

Turkey: 3 Mt, up 13

U.S.: 6.7 Mt, up 8.6%

Brazil: 3 Mt, up 7.6%

The crude steel capacity utilization ratio of the 66 countries in September 2017 was 73.5%, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than September 2016. Compared to August 2017, it is 0.6 percentage points higher.



In the first nine months of 2017, world crude steel production was 1,266.9 Mt, an increase of 5.6% compared to the same period in 2016. Production included: Asia, 876.3 Mt (up 5.9% over the first nine months of 2016); the EU, 126.4 Mt (up 4.1%); North America, 86.7 Mt (up 3.5%); and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), 76.4 Mt (flat).

For more information, visit www.worldsteel.org.