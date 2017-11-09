AMERICAN OLEAN: Merchandising Tools

American Olean (AO) recently launched new commercial merchandising tools: the AO Library Box and complementary Library Cards. According to the company, these tools expand the brand’s merchandising resources and provide an effective way to present commercial product samples to decision-makers during the consideration and selection portions of the buying process.



“Our ongoing mission is to equip our distributors for success with the American Olean brand,” said Hector Narvaez, vice president of distributor sales for American Olean. “We are not only sending our distributors out with a trusted brand name, but trend-forward products and effective merchandising tools to give them everything they need to excel at serving their customers, especially their A&D audience.”



American Olean’s new Library Box was developed to fit easily into architectural libraries and securely holds up to 11 commercial product Library Cards. The Library Cards showcase products from the recent spring and summer American Olean launches, including Merit™, Perspecta™, Elemental Canvas™, Theoretical™ and Theoretical Bold™. These cards feature product samples that customers can see and touch, as well as information on technical specifications.



For more information, visit www.americanolean.com.