Morgan Advanced Materials Wins Armor Contract for WIESEL 1AWC

FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft mbH recently awarded Morgan Advanced Materials a contract to provide the complete armor solution as part of its upgrade of the German Army WIESEL 1 armored weapons carrier (AWC) vehicle. Morgan’s Composites and Defence Systems business will initially deliver its CAMAC® armor and survivability package for three variants of the WIESEL 1 platform. Morgan’s CAMAC armor reportedly provides a significant survivability increase for this platform and crew, with minimal additional weight, allowing the Wiesel vehicle to maintain high levels of air transportability and ground maneuverability. All armor will be manufactured at Morgan’s UK site in Coventry.

This project is the first time the two businesses have worked together, and Morgan views it as an important breakthrough into the German market. The WIESEL 1 was originally developed for the German Army to meet a requirement for an air-transportable light armored tracked vehicle, for use by airborne troops. Given its small size and agility, the WIESEL 1 has a requirement for a lightweight armor solution that provides high levels of ballistic protection without impeding maneuverability.

“Being selected to provide a complete armor system for the Wiesel upgrade project is an exciting prospect for Morgan, we are delighted to be working with FFG to support the German Army,” said Duncan Eldridge, president of Morgan Composites and Defence Systems business. “The WIESEL 1 Armoured Weapons Carrier is a vehicle built with versatility in mind, making it ideal for our high-performance, lightweight, multi-hit armor solutions.”

